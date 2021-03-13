Agricultural Information Centre under RAWEP inaugurated in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TEZPUR: An agricultural information centre was opened by the 4th year students of Assam Agricultural University under Rural Agricultural Work Experience Programme (RAWEP) in Amolapam village near Tezpur University recently. The centre was formally inaugurated by Prakash Chandra Bora, DAO, Sonitpur.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Dr. PC Deka, Head, and other scientists from KVK, Sonitpur. In his speech, Dr. Deka emphasized bridging the gap between farmers and scientific innovations where students from Assam Agricultural University might play a major role. Bora, DAO, Sonitpur, addressed the farmers and elaborated them about the importance of adopting new technologies to increase farm income. The students of AAU exhibited around 30 models and specimens on various agricultural technologies. The ceremony was attended by more than 50 farmers from different nearby villages.

