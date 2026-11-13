Agricultural Tech Programme Empowers Farmers in Palasbari Constituency

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A group of seven final-year undergraduate students of the College of Horticulture and Farming System Research, Nalbari, under Assam Agricultural University, organised an agricultural technology demonstration programme at the residence of farmer Jyotish Kalita in Sanpara village under Palasbari Legislative Assembly Constituency in Kamrup district on Thursday.

The programme was attended by around 40 farmers from the village. Members of the Rose student group demonstrated scientific methods of preparing and applying pesticide mixtures.