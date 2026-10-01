Agricultural information centre launched under Palasbari LAC in Kamrup district

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AZARA: An Agricultural Technology Information Centre was inaugurated at the premises of the Swargiya Basudev Library at Bakarapar under the Palasbari LAC in Kamrup district on Tuesday.

The centre has been established through the initiative of six final-year students of the College of Horticulture and Agricultural Sciences, Nalbari, under Assam Agricultural University. It was formally inaugurated by Rukun Rabha, President of the Sayan-Rani Development Block.

Addressing the gathering as a distinguished guest, Dr Samiran Pathak, scientist at the Horticultural Research Centre, Kahikuchi, said that the information centre should serve as a bridge between farmers and agricultural scientists, enabling farmers to seek scientific assistance in resolving complex problems related to agriculture. The centre has been established through the efforts of six students of Assam Agricultural University - Nayanjyoti Kalita, Tadab Tana, Jinjit Pegu, Achik Iqbal, Abdul Aziz Majumdar, and Prabaljyoti Barman.

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