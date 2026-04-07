AI-Driven Disinformation Enters Assam's Election Battlefield for the First Time

Something new has entered Assam's election campaign this cycle — and it is not a rally or a roadshow. For the first time, the battle for votes in the Assam Assembly elections is being fought as intensely on social media as it is on the ground, with artificial intelligence emerging as a weapon of choice for political disinformation.

Analysts and observers say both the ruling BJP and opposition Congress have been deploying AI-driven tools to craft narratives, generate fake images, and push propaganda through social media platforms — a development that marks a sharp departure from previous election campaigns in the state.

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