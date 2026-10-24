AI Enhances Learning but Falls Short of Human Brain, Says Education Leader

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: An educational meeting was held at Assam Adarsha Vidyalaya, Borpam, located in northern Sootea, on Thursday. The school was established under the aegis of the Jatiya Adarsha Siksha Sansad. The programme began with a Dihanam performed by students. The meeting was conducted by Ripunjay Bordoloi, science teacher at Chengamari High School, while Gopal Das presided over it. Nripen Bordoloi, Director of the school, delivered the welcome address.

Dr Jayanta Biswa Sarma, chairman of the Jatiya Adarsha Siksha Sansad, attended as chief guest. Addressing the students, he spoke on various aspects of education and learning. Emphasising artificial intelligence, he said AI cannot surpass the human brain but can help minimise mistakes. He also outlined the background of the Jatiya Adarsha Siksha Sansad and its role in Assam’s education sector. During the programme, wall magazine “Jonaki” and handwritten magazine “Jonak” were released by retired teacher Minati Goswami. Retired teacher and president of the Biswanath District Senior Citizens’ Association, Bijay Goswami, and Bhaskar Jyoti Bora, social worker associated with the state government’s DIKSHA educational project, participated as resource persons in a discussion on “Medium of instruction is not a barrier to higher education.”