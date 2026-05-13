AIIMS Guwahati president delivers keynote lecture at Dibrugarh University

DIBRUGARH: A special lecture programme was recently held at the Indira Miri Conference Hall of Dibrugarh University, organized by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Dibrugarh University in collaboration with the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Studies in Performing Arts.

The lecture programme, inaugurated by Dibrugarh University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Jiten Hazarika, featured a keynote address by internationally renowned surgeon and AIIMS Guwahati President, Padma Shri Prof. Bhupendra Kumar Singh Sanjay.

Delivering a lecture titled "Discipline, Ethics and Excellence: Lessons from a Surgeon's Life," Dr. Sanjay gave an engaging talk highlighting various aspects of accident causes, prevention, and awareness. In his speech, the distinguished doctor also emphasized the importance of personal dedication and cooperation in achieving excellence in life. His captivating lecture, based on his own life and experiences, mesmerized everyone present.

The programme began with a welcome address by Prof. Pallavi Deka Buzarbarua, Chairperson of the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Studies in Performing Arts. The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. Ankur Bharali, Director of the University's Internal Quality Assurance Cell.

The event was attended by University Registrar Dr. Paramananda Sonowal. The programme was coordinated by Dr. Jadab Borah, Assistant Professor at the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Studies in Performing Arts, Dibrugarh University, along with a large number of faculty members and students from various departments, stated a press release.

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