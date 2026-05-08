Memorial lecture honouring Dr Kamala Kanta Borgohain held at Dibrugarh University

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Centre for Studies in Journalism and Mass Communication (CSJMC), Dibrugarh University, organized the Dr Kamala Kanta Borgohain Memorial Lecture at the Indira Miri Conference Hall of the University.

The keynote address was delivered by Prof Abhijit Bora on the theme 'Two Centuries of Media in Assam - Trends and Possibilities.' Drawing from his experiences in journalism, broadcasting, and academia, Prof Bora reflected on the evolution of Assamese media from Orunodoi to the digital age. Referring to the present media landscape, he remarked, "Today's media era stands at a crossroads of extraordinary innovation and equally alarming challenges."

Another significant highlight of the programme was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Dibrugarh University and Dr Mamoni Borgohain for organizing the Dr Kamala Kanta Borgohain Memorial Lecture under CSJMC.

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