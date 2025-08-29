AIOCD appeals for reduction of GST on medicines

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The All India Organization of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), representing 12.40 lakh chemists and distributors nationwide, has appealed to Union Finance Minister and GST Council Chairperson, Nirmala Sitharaman, through a memorandum to bring all medicines under the 5% GST slab and place critical life-saving medicines under the 0% GST (exempted) category.

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day announcement on GST rationalization, AIOCD President JS Shinde and General Secretary Rajiv Singhal emphasized that chemists are the last-mile healthcare providers directly interacting with 140 crore citizens, and any increase in medicine bills directly affects patients.

AIOCD demanded in the memorandum that essential medicines regulated under DPCO must not face additional tax burden. It said that all medicines, vitamins, probiotics, nutritional & food supplements, and baby food must fall under 5% GST, and that medicines for cancer, kidney, cardiac diseases, chronic/rare disorders, and blood derivatives should be placed under 0% GST. Besides, Ayurvedic medicines must not face higher taxation after the abolition of 12% GST slab, it said, adding that preventive medicines and micronutrient supplements should remain affordable in line with “Prevention is better than cure.”

Nagaon District Drug Dealers Association welcomed the move and extended its support.

