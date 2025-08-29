Resentment against BTC Education Secretary over negligence of teachers’ promotions

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Education Advisory Committee of the BTC Government raised serious allegations against the Secretary of Education, BTC, Amarjyoti Barman, accusing him of creating a deadlock in the Education Department for the past two months.

Addressing the mediapersons in Kokrajhar on Thursday, the advisory committee member, Ranjit Narzary, alleged that BTC Education Secretary Barman had been showing excuses citing a government letter, thereby halting various important works, including promotions of college teachers and other higher education-related files across several colleges in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Narzary said that before the upcoming BTC elections, the process of college teachers’ promotions was deliberately stalled under false pretexts. He further clarified that no such official letter was ever sent by the Assam Government to the BTC Education Department. “It is astonishing that the Education Secretary Amarjyoti Barman misguided both the BTC Government and the CEM Pramod Boro by citing a letter that does not exist,” Narzary alleged.

The Education Advisory Committee also revealed that the so-called government letter shown by the Education Secretary was, in fact, only a private application letter and not an official government document. Terming the act as highly negligent and unfortunate, the committee accused the Education Secretary of misleading the BTC administration and causing prolonged hardships for the college teaching staff.

“The negligence and actions of the concerned Education Secretary have turned the problems of college teachers into a very unfortunate crisis in BTR,” Narzary said.

The committee assured that after the BTC elections, all pending issues of college teachers, including promotions, will be resolved in a proper and transparent manner.

