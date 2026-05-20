Air Raid Mock Drill Conducted in Kokrajhar to Test Emergency Preparedness

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In a significant step towards enhancing emergency preparedness, an Air Raid Mock Drill was conducted on Monday evening near V-Mart, Kokrajhar, as per instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India, in coordination with Civil Defence, the district administration, and various line departments to assess preparedness and strengthen coordinated response mechanisms during emergency situations.

The exercise began with the sounding of an air raid siren for two minutes, followed by a temporary blackout in the designated area to simulate emergency conditions. A mock air strike scenario was enacted, prompting an immediate response from civil defence volunteers along with fire and emergency services, police, and medical teams, among others.

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