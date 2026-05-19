Storm wrecks power and communication infrastructure across Kokrajhar, 2 lakh consumers hit

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A devastating storm accompanied by heavy downpour on Sunday evening caused extensive damage across Kokrajhar district. The storm dealt catastrophic damage to the electrical power transmission and distribution infrastructure in Kokrajhar, Fakiragram, Gossaigaon, and Chapar.

The disaster has temporarily impacted approximately 2 lakh consumers across the Kokrajhar Electrical Circle. At the time of filing this report, the power supply had not yet been restored in the area.

The massive storm started at 6 pm in Kokrajhar, uprooted trees, damaged properties of individuals and government offices, and blocked the communication. The tin sheets of the Kokrajhar power control room flew away in the wind, the communication tower of Kokrajhar police station fell, trees were uprooted, and electric wires snapped, paralyzing the normal life of the people across the district.

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