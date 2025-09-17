Airports Authority of India (AAI) Dibrugarh airport to celebrate Yatri Seva Diwas

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Airports Authority of India (AAI), Dibrugarh Airport, will celebrate Yatri Seva Diwas on September 17, as part of its ongoing commitment to passenger satisfaction and community engagement.

The event is aimed at welcoming passengers and creating an interactive and memorable experience that reflects AAI’s service-oriented approach. The celebrations will begin with a warm welcoming ceremony, where passengers will be greeted with tika and offered the opportunity to click photographs at specially designed standees and selfie booths inside the terminal. As part of its focus on environmental responsibility, the airport will organize a plantation drive to promote a greener future. Complimentary health check-up kiosks will also be set up, allowing passengers and airport staff to avail themselves of free medical services.

To showcase the rich cultural heritage of Assam, traditional dance performances will be staged, creating a festive atmosphere throughout the day. Commenting on the occasion, the Airport Director of Dibrugarh Airport said, “Yatri Seva Diwas is more than just a celebration—it is an opportunity for us to connect with passengers, enhance their travel experience, and reaffirm AAI’s focus on service with care.”

