Assam: AIUDF on government’s decision to repeal Muslim Marriages and Divorce Registration Act

Guwahati: Questioning the need to suddenly repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorce Registration Act 1935, AIUDF General Secretary Rafiqul Islam hit out at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his comments that the decision will ensure parity in marriage and divorce registration.

Reacting to the decision, Islam said, “... This act has been going on from 1935... It had no clashes with the Constitution of Assam and had no issues whatsoever. What was the need to suddenly repeal it?” He said that the decision by the government is aimed at creating trouble for the people.

“The Indian constitution allows Muslims to look into matters of marriage and divorce under personal laws... He is giving vague reasons that this act had provisions for child marriage, because of which the government is repealing it... Now they want Muslims to register their marriages and divorces with the government. They just want to trouble people...,” Islam added. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government on Thursday decided to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorce Registration Act of 1935 to prevent child marriage and ensure parity in marriage and divorce registration.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister wrote, “We have taken a significant step to ensure justice for our daughters and sisters by putting additional safeguards against child marriage. In the meeting of the #AssamCabinet today we have decided to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorce Registration Act and Rules 1935 vide the Assam Repealing Bill 2024.”

Stating the objective behind the decision to repeal, CM stated, “To bring parity to the registration of marriage and divorce, the State Cabinet has accorded approval to the Assam Repealing Bill, 2024, which aims to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935, and the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Rules, 1935. The bill will be placed before the next monsoon session of the Assam Legislative Assembly for consideration. The State Cabinet has also directed that a suitable legislation be brought for the registration of Muslim marriages in Assam, to be considered by the next session of the Assembly.”

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Sarma reiterated his concerns regarding the issue of “changing demography,” and said it is a matter of “life and death” for him. Citing some data, Sarma said that the Muslim population was 12 per cent in 1951 and has now reached 40 per cent.

The Chief Minister alleged that ‘illegal immigrants’ are marrying tribal girls without following due process. The BJP will make a law to stop the exploitation of anyone if a tribal daughter marries an illegal immigrant. (ANI)

