Assam: By-Elections for Five Assembly Constituencies Expected in September

GUWAHATI: Assam's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Goel has confirmed that by-elections for five Assembly constituencies in the state are anticipated to take place in September. The announcement was made during a press conference held at Janata Bhawan on Friday.

The five constituencies slated for by-elections are Samaguri Sidli, Dholai Bongaigaon and Behali. These seats became vacant following the election of their previous representatives to the Lok Sabha. CEO Anurag Goel stated that the by-elections will adhere to boundaries of the former assembly constituencies.

A draft voter list for these constituencies is scheduled to be released on July 30. Voters will have an opportunity to raise objections from July 30 to August 10. The final version of the voter list is set to be published on August 20.

Political parties will receive the draft electoral rolls on July 20. They must submit their feedback by July 27. Claims and objections regarding the voter list cannot be made online. Instead, they must be submitted through forms at the office of the district commissioner. This process is facilitated by the Booth Level Officer (BLO).

In response to upcoming by-elections Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah announced that the party intends to contest all five seats where bypolls will occur.

In related electoral news, by-elections for 13 assembly constituencies across seven states began on July 10. These seats include Raiganj and Ranaghat Dakshin in West Bengal as well as Badrinath in Uttarakhand. Others are Manglaur and Jalandhar West. Himachal Pradesh has Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh. Bihar's Rupauli and Vikravandi in Tamil Nadu also saw elections. Additionally Amarwara in Madhya Pradesh participated. These vacancies were due to deaths or resignations of incumbent members.

The counting results of these bypolls, completed on July 13 revealed that INDIA bloc secured 10 seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won two constituencies.