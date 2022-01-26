AIUDF Urges Congress To Field Minority Candidate For Rajya Sabha Polls

Guwahati: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has urged the Assam Congress to nominate a person from the minority for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

According to reports, AIUDF leader Hafzir Bashir Ahmed Qasimi has spoken to Congress Chief Whip Wajed Ali Choudhury in this regard and requested him to field a minority candidate for the Rajya Sabha.

Even though the AIUDF has asked for a minority candidate, however, Congress reportedly is yet to decide whether they will field a candidate from minority or not.

Meanwhile, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has constituted a seven-member committee to discuss and finalize candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections.

Reportedly, the committee will be led by Assam Congress Legislature Party (ACLP) leader Debabrata Saikia as chairman and deputy ACLP leader Rakibul Hussain.

''The committee will discuss with all anti-BJP MLAs and submit a report in regard to the selection of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections,'' Assam PCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah informed reporters.

Speaking further, Borah also asserted that anti-BJP MLAs need to be taken into confidence during the course of deliberations in regard to the selection of candidates.

