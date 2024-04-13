AIUDF whips up Rohingya sympathy issue in Karimganj

Silchar: Sahabul Islam Chowdhury Parul, the AIUDF candidate in Karimganj, whipped up a controversy as he said, he braved the administration to protect the Rohingyas from the ‘Hindu miscreants’. Addressing a press meet, the AIUDF candidate said, he fought in the street to protect the Rohingyas from the ‘Hindu terrorist’ who allegedly resorted to ‘genocide’ of the Rohingyas. The Karimganj district Congress president Rajat Chakrabarty condemned the comment of Parul as an ‘anti national’ stance. The veteran BJP leader Mission Ranjan Das, on the other hand, said, it was historically true that Rohingyas were originally from Myanmar and had no link with India, and hence supporting these illegal intruders amounted to rejection of the law of the land.

As the Ramadan, the month of fast and penance ended with the festivity of Eid, the politics of polarisation seemed to take off in communally sensitive Karimganj Lok Sabha seat. The AIUDF MLAs of the Barak Valley addressed a press meet targeting the Congress candidate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury as ‘agent of the BJP’. The AIUDF MLAs like Karimuddin Barbhuiyan, Sujamuddin, Nizamuddin said, Hafiz Rashid known for his anti Congress stance joined the party at the behest of the Karimganj MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha who subsequently switched his allegiance to the BJP.

Parul Chowdhury went a bit further claiming that he defied the administration to protect the Rohingya Muslims who were targeted by the ‘Hindu extremists’. “I fought with the administration to protect the Rohingya Muslims in the street,” Parul said.

Reacting sharply the DCC president Rajat Chakrabarty said, the Rohingyas were the illegal intruders and supporting them amounted to anti national stance. “We do our party politics and no harm in it, but national interest is above all politics,” Chakrabarty explained.

Former BJP MLA Mission Ranjan Das said, Rohingyas were not the victims of partition like the Hindu Bengalis, rather they were the residents of Myanmar. Hence supporting Rohingyas was totally illegal, Das added.

