Former minister Chandan Brahma and ex-AKRSU president Arun Ray join UPPL

KOKRAJHAR: In a new development, former Cabinet minister and vice president of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), Chandan Brahma and former president and chief advisor of AKRSU Arun Kumar Ray, along with 32 ex-members officially joined UPPL in separate programmes held at Kajalgaon in Chirang and UPPL office in Kokrajhar marking a pivotal moment in Brahma’s political journey.

This decision comes after Brahma’s recent communication to the BPF president, dated April 10, where he expressed his resignation from the party. Originally planned for April 8, Brahma’s official entry into UPPL was delayed until today, as confirmed by BPF leaders at Chapaguri in Chirang. Brahma’s transition is backed by a substantial following of 4 to 5 thousand supporters. His move underscores shifts in Chirang’s political landscape, highlighting internal rifts within BPF and signaling potential realignments in regional politics.

On the other hand former president and chief advisor of All Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRASU), Arun Kumar Ray, along with 32 ex-members of the AKRASU, officially joined the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).

The joining ceremony took place at the UPPL headquarters in Kokrajhar town, where Bodo Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Pramod Boro graced the event. Among the new members were AKRSU Assistant Secretary Raju Rai and Kokrajhar district AKRSU vice president Brindaban Ray.

Speaking on this occasion, Arun Kr. Ray expressed optimism about addressing the developmental needs and struggles of the Koch Rajbongshi community through political means after joining UPPL.

The event was attended by MLA Lawrence Islari, BTR Member of Council Legislative Assembly (MCLA) Madhav Chhetri, and several top leaders of the UPPL party, signifying a significant boost to the party’s strength and outreach in the region.

