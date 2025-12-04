Ajay Kumar Hazarika nominated as Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) MCLA, takes oath in first session

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Prominent social activist and political organizer Ajay Kumar Hazarika has been nominated as an MCLA of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) under the leadership of BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary.

Hazarika, a former general secretary of the Guwahati University Students’ Union and former general secretary of the Udalguri District BJP, received congratulations from several district bodies, including the APCU, the Udalguri Journalists Union and the Conscious Citizens’ Forum, who also thanked BTC chief Mohilary for the nomination.

On November 27, Hazarika was also appointed as the President of the Udalguri District BJP, earning praise from party workers for his long organizational career serving three terms as General Secretary and one term as Vice-President.

Hazarika took oath during the first session of the newly-formed BTC government, a moment seen as the beginning of renewed development goals. Supporters expressed hope that his leadership would strengthen the BTC administration and bring transparent, policy-based growth.

