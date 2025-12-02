Hagrama Mohilary tables Rs 250-crore supplementary demand in BTC Assembly’s winter session

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary on Monday placed Rs. 250 crores supplementary demand in the winter session of BTCLA for the next three months of financial year, 2025-26. In addition to this, Mohilary also placed additional demand of Rs. 13.95 crores from own resources for payment of fixed pay and other pending bills. The winter session began from December 1.

In the session, six Nominated Members were administered the oath of office and secrecy by the Speaker, Tridip Daimary. The six Nominated Members includes- Ajay Kr. Hazarika, Hemoprabha Devi, Karmeswar Ray, Nandalal Magar, Ratan Chandra Rabha and Redip Kr. Deka.

Talking to media persons, EM Derhasat Basumatary said there had been 7 question and answers on the first day where six Nominated Members took the oath of office. Rs. 250 crores is being received from the government of Assam and Rs. 13.95 crores for payment of fixed pay from the own sources for the period of three months. He said the house condemned the assembly gherao and vandalizing office properties by the agitating students on November 29. He said the barserking of Assembly House was an attack on Indian democratic establishment. He also said there had been 450 vacant posts for doctors in BTC. Many parts of BTC are malaria prone and so the Health department is taking needful initiative to fill up the vacant posts of medical department, he said adding that the council was taking necessary steps to strengthen the man power of all 39 transfer subjects.

Talking to media persons, opposition MCLA Daobaisa Boro said that from the opposition bench they appealed the present council government to look in to the matter of implementation of clauses of BTR accord with special attention on proper running of BKWAC, area extension of BTC to Sonitpur and Biswanath and other projects. He also said BKWAC was an outcome of the BTR accord and therefore, taking care of it with financial inflow for the welfare of people of the council is utmost necessary. On rampage of BTC Assembly by students on November 29, Boro termed the incident as unfortunate and condemned it. He, however, called upon the students to take only peaceful protest for any problem.

