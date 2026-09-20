AJP launches 14-Point Zubeen Garg Cultural Charter, Seeks Bharat Ratna and Music University

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BONGAIGAON: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Friday observed National Resolve Day and raised a 14-point Zubeen Garg Cultural Charter of Demands at its headquarters in Guwahati. Addressing a press conference, AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi and General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan demanded the development of Zubeen Khetra as an international cultural centre, Bharat Ratna for Zubeen Garg, official recognition of September 19 as Zubeen Divas, and a Zubeen Garg Music University.

The charter also seeks a separate cultural policy and development funds for Assam, cultural fellowships, social security for artistes, cultural centres in every district and Assembly constituency, preservation of Assamese and ethnic heritage, copyright protection, research and translation projects, support for theatre and youth activities, and preservation of indigenous cultural materials.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi said that providing opportunities, infrastructure, social security, and an environment for independent creativity to Assam's artistes and cultural workers would be a meaningful tribute to Zubeen Garg. The party pledged to build a culturally vibrant Assam where.

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