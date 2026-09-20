Assam: NFR’s Dibrugarh Workshop Improves Coach, Wagon Overhauling Output

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has improved the Periodical Overhauling (POH) outturn of coaches and wagons at Dibrugarh Workshop under Tinsukia Division, achieving output above the prescribed targets.

The workshop has undertaken infrastructure augmentation to refurbish Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches and increase POH capacity. Its maintenance work includes detailed examination of coach body components, undergear and other critical parts to ensure structural integrity, safety and operational fitness. It also carries out Intermediate Overhauling (IOH) of coaches and goods wagons.

As part of workplace safety measures, the workshop provided two Pro Air Welding Helmets equipped with Powered Air-Purifying Respirator (PAPR) systems to staff involved in prolonged hot-work activities. The initiative aims to improve respiratory protection, comfort and working conditions.

The workshop has also installed solar modules recovered from a condemned Camp Coach on the rooftop of its new Canteen Building. The generated solar power is being used to charge battery-operated platform trucks, promoting renewable energy use and reducing the workshop's carbon footprint.

NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava recently inspected the workshop and reviewed POH and IOH activities, infrastructure augmentation and other ongoing works. He interacted with officials and staff and stressed safety, quality, efficiency and timely maintenance to ensure the availability of fit rolling stock.

Shrivastava also inspected railway stations under Tinsukia Division, reviewing passenger amenities, station infrastructure and cleanliness. He emphasised continuous improvement in passenger facilities and efficient maintenance of railway assets.

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