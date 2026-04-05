Assam: AJP files complaint over circulation of AI-generated defamatory videos

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate from the Guwahati Central constituency, Kunki Chowdhury, on Saturday lodged a complaint at the Cyber Police Station in Panbazar, alleging the circulation of defamatory videos generated using artificial intelligence to malign her image during the ongoing poll campaign.

Chowdhury submitted that several unidentified social media accounts had created and disseminated manipulated videos portraying her in a misleading manner. She claimed that the content aimed to harm her reputation, dignity, and electoral prospects. According to the complaint, the videos were allegedly fabricated using deepfake technology by modifying a public message she had posted on her social media account earlier this month. The candidate further alleged that the content also dragged her family members into the controversy, causing distress and harm to their public image.

She maintained that the circulation of such material amounted to defamation, identity misuse, and violations of provisions under the Information Technology Act, 2000, as well as electoral norms. The complaint also highlighted concerns that the content could mislead voters and interfere with the integrity of the election process.

Chowdhury urged the police to register a case, identify those responsible, and take immediate steps to remove or block the offending content. She expressed willingness to cooperate with the investigation and provide further information as required.

Police officials did not issue any statement on the matter at the time of filing the complaint.

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