AJU Honours Nitumoni Saikia, Imran Hussain and Narendra Bora at Journalism Awards in Bongaigaon

The All Assam Journalists' Union (AJU), with support from the Bongaigaon District Journalists' Association, held a journalism award ceremony at Bezbaruah Bhawan in Abhayapuri, Bongaigaon district, recognising three prominent figures from Assam's media landscape.
Nitumoni Saikia, Editor-in-Chief of Pratidin Time, received the Radhika Mohan Bhagawati Memorial Journalism Award. Imran Hussain, Executive Editor of Prantik, was presented the Hari Barman Memorial Journalism Award. Veteran journalist Narendra Bora was honoured with the Prafulla Chandra Baruah Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism.
Also Read: Assam Muse Poetry Journal Announces Best Translator Award 2026
The ceremony began with flag hoisting by AJU President Pankaj Kumar Nath, followed by tributes to martyred journalists led by General Secretary Nakul Talukdar. Lamps were lit in memory of Prafulla Chandra Baruah, Radhika Mohan Bhagawati, Manik Deuri, Hari Barman, Hemen Pathak, and Zubeen Garg.
Sangeeta Baruah Pisharoty, President of the Press Club of India, attended as chief guest and urged journalists to remain firmly committed to truth and justice in their work.
Accepting his award, Nitumoni Saikia said that journalism must stand for truth and public interest, transcending divisions of caste and religion.
Among the other dignitaries present were Pradeep Baruah, Pari Baruah, Bhavendra Nath Deka, Bishnuram Das, Dilip Kumar Nath, Lily Pathak, and Debashish Pathak.