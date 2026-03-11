AJU Honours Nitumoni Saikia, Imran Hussain and Narendra Bora at Journalism Awards in Bongaigaon

The All Assam Journalists' Union (AJU), with support from the Bongaigaon District Journalists' Association, held a journalism award ceremony at Bezbaruah Bhawan in Abhayapuri, Bongaigaon district, recognising three prominent figures from Assam's media landscape.

Nitumoni Saikia, Editor-in-Chief of Pratidin Time, received the Radhika Mohan Bhagawati Memorial Journalism Award. Imran Hussain, Executive Editor of Prantik, was presented the Hari Barman Memorial Journalism Award. Veteran journalist Narendra Bora was honoured with the Prafulla Chandra Baruah Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism.

