Assam Muse Poetry Journal Announces Best Translator Award 2026

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The multilingual quarterly international poetry magazine, Assam Muse Poetry Journal, has announced the institution of an annual award titled the 'Late Munin Chetia Memorial Best Translator Award' with the objective of encouraging and inspiring translators from Assam who have been working with dedication and integrity to promote Assamese literature among global readers through translation.

For the year 2026, the Late Munin Chetia Memorial Best Translator Award has been conferred upon Vivekananda Choudhury, a distinguished translator, writer, retired engineer, and resident of Chandmari, Guwahati. The decision was finalized following discussions between the family members of Late Munin Chetia-educator and social worker Ritamani Chetia, and his son Priyam Prakash Chetia-and the editorial board of Assam Muse Poetry Journal.

Late Munin Chetia was not only the headmaster of Borphukan Middle English School in the Namti area of Sivasagar district but also an active social worker who earned widespread appreciation for his involvement in various community service initiatives.

The award includes a cash prize, a commemorative memento, a citation certificate, traditional Assamese seleng cloth, and a collection of books. According to a press release issued by Guna Moran (Editor-in-Chief), Shyamalima Saikia (Executive Editor), Kishore Manjit Bora, and Nava Rajan (Associate Editors), the award will be formally presented at the awardee's residence in April, 2026.

Also Read: Symposium on Contemporary Assamese Poetry Held at Tezpur University