AJYCP Alleges Large-Scale Oil Theft Racket Siphoning Fuel from BPCL Tankers in Upper Assam

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GOLAGHAT: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has alleged that a large-scale oil theft racket is operating in Upper Assam.

At a press conference on Wednesday at Golaghat, the organisation claimed that a gang led by an individual identified as Ali has been illegally siphoning and selling fuel from BPCL oil tankers transporting petroleum from the Numaligarh Refinery.

According to the organisation, between 2,000 and 4,000 litres of fuel are allegedly stolen from each tanker at various oil depots across Upper Assam. It further alleged that despite these thefts, the tankers continue to receive a 'clean chit' when unloading fuel at Oil India Limited's facility in Duliajan.

The AJYCP has alleged that an organised criminal network has been involved in this large-scale oil theft for a long time and has demanded a fair, impartial, and high-level investigation into the matter.

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