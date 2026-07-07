Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) holds demonstration in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Monday held a three-hour sit-in demonstration in Dibrugarh, demanding that the Central Government declare the state’s flood and erosion as national problems.

The organisation placed four demands before the government. It sought a formal declaration of Assam’s flood and erosion problem as a national disaster along with a permanent and scientifically planned solution to the issue. It also demanded a waiver of agricultural loans for farmers affected by floods and erosion and adequate compensation for those who have lost land, homes or livelihoods.

An AJYCP representative in Dibrugarh said that the organisation had raised these demands for several years without a satisfactory response from the Centre.

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