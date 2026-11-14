AJYCP Burns Effigy of Power Department Over Increasing Electricity Costs in Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The South-East Nalbari Regional Committee of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) staged a protest against the rising electricity tariffs by burning an effigy of the Power Department in front of the department’s office at Paila in Nalbari on Thursday. The protest was organised to express strong resentment over the continuous increase in electricity charges, which the organisation alleged has placed an additional financial burden on ordinary citizens.

The protesters stated that the rising cost of electricity has adversely affected the common people and urged the government and the Power Department to take immediate steps in the public interest.