AJYCP Celebrates 48th Foundation Day with Ceremonial Lamp-Lighting in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The 48th foundation day of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) was observed across the state, including in Nazira on March 12. Marking the occasion, the Nazira regional unit organized a ceremonial lamp-lighting programme at its office in Tokou Ali. The event was inaugurated by Adviser Ruhit Baruah, who lit the ceremonial lamp and led a moment of silent prayer in memory of the organization's departed members.

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