Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) Nazira regional committee unveils official mouthpiece

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Nazira regional committee of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) launched its mouthpiece 'Avirat Jatra' on January 1. The launch event took place at Geleki Kamalabari of Nazira, and was attended by Pranab Baruah, Director of Geleki tea estate and a prominent social worker.

The mouthpiece, edited by Ruhit Baruah and Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, was dedicated to Zubeen Garg, a former member of the organization, with the hope that he would receive justice. The event was attended by various dignitaries, including Sarpa Bandhu Dr Surajit Giri, Kamalabari's representative Niranjan Gogoi, educationist Manju Gharfaliya Bora, and representatives from various organizations.

