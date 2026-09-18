AJYCP Seeks High-Level Probe into Alleged Rs 20-Crore Irregularities at Jagiroad College

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JAGIROAD: The Assam Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) Jagi Bhakat Gaon Anchalik Samiti has expressed deep concern over the allegations of financial, administrative, and academic irregularities worth Rs 20 crore in Jagiroad College. In a statement signed by the committee’s President Jatin Deka and General Secretary Dulu Deka, the union demanded a high-level, independent, and impartial investigation into the allegations published in the media. According to the complaint, serious questions have been raised about the college’s financial transactions, government grants, infrastructure development, digital library, community college, students’ admission fees, various educational fees and other income and expenditure in the past few years. There are also allegations of irregularities in the administrative system, various development works, and educational activities of the college.

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