Assam: National Librarians’ Day observed at Jagiroad College

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JAGIROAD: Assam College Librarians' Association (ACLA) Nagaon Zone, Sonitpur Zone, and Guwahati Zone, in collaboration with the Jagiroad College Central Library and IQAC, Jagiroad College (Autonomous), organised a capacity-building programme on the topic 'Rejuvenating Libraries in the age of Artificial Intelligence' on the occasion of National Librarians' Day to commemorate Dr SR Ranganathan, father of Library Science in India, on Wednesday. The librarians of Nagaon Zone (Hojai, Morigaon, Nagaon, and West Karbi Anglong districts), Sonitpur Zone (Biswanath, Darrang, Sonitpur, and Udalguri districts) and Guwahati Zone (Kamrup Metropolitan and Kamrup Rural districts) and the teaching staff and students of Jagiroad College (A) were present in the programme.

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