Akhil Gogoi Allegedly Discharged Himself Even When Hospital Mgt Didn't Allow

Akhil Gogoi signed his own Discharge Papers and left GMCH, alleges GMCH Superintend





GMCH refused to let Akhil Gogoi go. He signed his own discharge papers and left the hospital, says GMCH superintendent.





GMCH didn't allow Akhil Gogoi to leave. He signed the discharge form himself and left hospital: GMCH supdt — atanu bhuyan (@atanubhuyan) July 2, 2021





Gogoi exited the GMCH (Gauhati Medical College and Hospital), where he was receiving treatment for a variety of illnesses.

Following his release, Gogoi paid a visit to the house of Sam Stafford, a 17-year-old student who was killed by police fire during the anti-CAA protests in 2019.

Gogoi, who had been taken to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for medical treatment while in judicial custody, stepped out in the open a few hours after the court released him from the NIA charges.





Peasant Leader Finally Free after being in Judicial Custody for 1 Year 7 Months





After 1 year and 7 months, Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has finally broken free. An NIA (National Investigation Agency) Court has cleared him in the final outstanding case against him, which was connected to anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) riots in the state. The case was lodged at the Chandmari Police Station (PS), and the NIA Court ruled that there is insufficient evidence against Gogoi to prosecute him.

It should be mentioned that in the Chandmari PS case, Gogoi was charged with many offences, including Sections 120B, 124A, and 153B of the IPC, as well as Sections 18 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. His Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti accomplices Manas Konwar, Dharjya Konwar, and Bittu Sonowal, who were also indicted in the FIR, have been released.

Gogoi was detained for the first time on December 12, 2019, in Jorhat, during an anti-CAA demonstration. It should be remembered that he was released from prison in the Chabua case last month.





BJP Minister Pijush Hazarika Takes Shot at Akhil Gogoi, calls him an 'Actor'





Taking a shot at MLA Akhil Gogoi, Assam Water Resource Minister Pijush Hazarika claimed on Friday that Gogoi was not in jail, but rather had been enjoying the UP-Bihar style VIP imprisonment for over a year.

In an interview with the media, the Minister stated that he had never seen such VIP treatment provided to inmates in the state. He accused the MLA of partying and holding meetings in 'prison' under off-the-record conditions.

Akhil Gogoi, a Sibsagar lawmaker, was labelled an "actor" by the BJP minister when a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court cleared him of all allegations and released him free.

"How is it possible for an accused to spend month after month in a VIP cabin of a hospital when there was such chaos for cabins due to the pandemic? I am sure even the common public can make out some kind of ", said the Minister.

"I don't know how was it done but I am sure that some kind of internal arrangement made for him", he added.









