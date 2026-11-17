OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: AKRSU staged a three-hour sit-in protest in front of the Bongaigaon District Commissioner's office today, demanding for separate Kamatapur state and ST categorization of Koch-Rajbongshi community.

The protest was organised by the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union, Koch-Rajbongshi Mahila Samiti and Chilarai Sena, with the cooperation of the All Bongaigaon District Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union and the District Koch-Rajbongshi Mahila Samiti. The protest began at 11 am, with members of the organisations raising various slogans in support of their long-standing demands for a separate Kamatapur state and the inclusion of the Koch-Rajbongshi community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

Talking to The Sentinel, Manoj Ray, president of AKRSU said that if the government failed to fulfil their demands in the coming days, they would launch a more intense democratic movement. He also made it clear that the agitation would continue until their demands were fulfilled.