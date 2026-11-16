Koch-Rajbongshi Groups Stage Three-Hour Protest in Bongaigaon for Kamatapur Statehood, ST Status

Bongaigaon: Five Koch-Rajbongshi organizations staged a three-hour sit-in protest in Bongaigaon, Assam, on Monday, November 16, 2026, demanding a separate Kamatapur state and Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the community.

Organized outside the Bongaigaon District Commissioner's office from 11 am, the demonstration called on the government to address the community's long-standing constitutional demands.

The Koch-Rajbongshi protest in Bongaigaon centred on two longstanding demands: the creation of a separate Kamatapur state and the granting of Scheduled Tribe status to the community.

The All Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU), Koch-Rajbongshi Mahila Samiti and Chilarai Sena organized the demonstration. Two district-level organizations also supported the mobilization.

The protesters called on the government to address the community's constitutional demands, which have remained central to Koch-Rajbongshi organizations' campaigns over several decades.

The demonstration brought together student, women's and community-based organizations to press for action on the two demands.

The All Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU) was among the primary organisers, alongside the Koch-Rajbongshi Mahila Samiti and Chilarai Sena.

The mobilization also received support from the All Bongaigaon District Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union and the Bongaigaon District Koch-Rajbongshi Mahila Samiti.

Together, these five organizations participated in the protest outside the district administration's office.

The demonstration began at 11 am on Monday and continued for three hours, making the Bongaigaon District Commissioner's office the focal point of the mobilization.

The organizations pressed for separate Kamatapur statehood and Scheduled Tribe recognition for the Koch-Rajbongshi community.

Both demands form part of a long-running campaign by community organizations in Assam. The latest demonstration sought government attention towards resolving these constitutional issues.

The protest also reflects the continued mobilization of Koch-Rajbongshi organizations around political and constitutional recognition.

The November 16 demonstration follows recent regional mobilizations by the Kamatapur State Demand Council (Democratic) in neighbouring Kokrajhar.

AKRSU had also organized previous agitations ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, according to the supplied background information. These earlier activities provide the immediate regional context for the latest demonstration in Bongaigaon.

The repeated mobilization by community organizations keeps the Kamatapur statehood and ST recognition demands on the public agenda.

No verbatim statements from individual speakers or official press releases were available in the initial dispatch covering the demonstration.

Accordingly, no direct quotations have been attributed to AKRSU, Chilarai Sena or other participating organizations. The reported demands and organizational details are based on the supplied protest information.

Further official statements would be needed to establish individual leaders' positions or any specific response from the government.