Ali Aye Ligang festival of Mising community celebrated in Assam

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: The members of Mising community while serving in Darrang and Udalguri districts in various capacities in government and non government sector too joined the festive celebration of Ali Aye Ligang with a day long colourful programme in a traditional way. The celebration was organized for the second time in Darrang district at the Sainik Bhavan complex here on the first Wednesday of Fagun on February 14 at Mangaldai with tremendous enthusiasm.

President of All Mangaldai Mising Regam Migang Hemanta Payeng marked the beginning of the celebration by hoisting the flag followed by homage paying function by Dr. Chandra Prasad Payeng of Udalguri Civil Hospital. He also inaugurated the Liggod on the celebration.

Darrang District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngate wearing the traditional attire took part in the celebration as the chief guest and inaugurated the traditional ‘Murong Okum’ or ‘Deka Chang’ in presence of Chief Judicial Magistrate Lakkhi Nandan Pegu, Principal of Mangaldai College Dr Kamala Kanta Bora, media persons Mayukh Goswami, Hemanta Kumar Barua, Ganesh Dutta, Dharmendra Narayan Dev and a number of enthusiastic gathering who earlier had never witnessed this celebration.

Addressing the function District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey described the peace loving Mising community as the second largest tribes in Assam with the higher literacy rate. “We are determined to preserve our cultural heritage and tradition and with a view to take this festival to the younger generation living in non Mising areas like Darrang and Udalguri district. Chief Judicial Magistrate Lakkhi Nandan Pegu also addressed the function.

Media person Bhargab Kumar Das addressing the function requested the district administration to allott ten bighas of land for construction of the Mising Cultural Center at Mangaldai.

The organizers accorded a warm welcome to media persons Mayukh Goswami, Hemanta Kr Barua, Bhargab Kumar Das and other mediapersons and invited guests including Additional Deputy Commissioners Gopal Sarma, Nabadweep Changmai and Upasana Dutta, Circle Officers Nayan Jyoti Pathak, Sameer Choudhury and Debanga Sarma. Cultural function depicting the colourful Mising culture and traditional community feast were the added attraction of the celebration.

Also Read: Assam: Ali-Aye-Ligang celebrated in Dibrugarh