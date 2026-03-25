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All 25 Nominations Valid in Udalguri District as Four Constituencies Gear Up for Assam Polls 2026

Returning officers across Bhergaon, Udalguri (ST), Mazbat, and Tangla cleared all filed nomination papers without a single rejection, setting up a multi-cornered contest in each seat.
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All 25 nomination papers filed across the four Legislative Assembly constituencies of Udalguri district have been declared valid following scrutiny on Tuesday, according to the District Information and Public Relations Office (DIPRO).

Returning officers completed the process without rejecting a single nomination, clearing the field for what promises to be a keenly contested election across the district on April 9.

Also Read: Assam Polls See 818 Candidates File 1,391 Nominations Across 126 Seats

Nine candidates have had their nominations validated in Bhergaon:

  • Swarnalata Chaliha — SUCI

  • Dipak Rajbongshi — Gana Suraksha Party

  • Sohan Gour — Ganawana Ganatantra

  • Maheswar Boro — BPF

  • Nerswn Boro — UPPL

  • Ansula Gwra Daimari — INC

  • Subrata Sheel — Independent

  • Binoy Kumar Basumatary — VPI

  • Prabhat Das Panika — JMM

The reserved Udalguri (ST) seat has four validated candidates. Two — Suren Daimari (INC) and Unike Basumatari (VPI) — filed on the final day, joining earlier filers Rihon Daimari (BPF) and Dipen Boro (UPPL).

Five nominations were validated in Mazbat:

  • Rabindra Basumatary — UPPL

  • Preeti Rekha Barla — Jay Bharat Party

  • Narayan Adhikari — INC

  • Ashok Goyary — VPI

  • Charan Boro — BPF

Seven candidates have been cleared to contest in Tangla:

  • Jitendra Chaliha — SUCI

  • Bikan Chandra Deka — BJP

  • Rohit Pariga — INC

  • Nagen Chandra Deka — Gana Suraksha Party

  • Jayanta Kumar Rabha — UPPL

  • Phulon Kachari — VPI

  • Biswadutta Tanti — Ganawana Ganatantra

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