All 25 Nominations Valid in Udalguri District as Four Constituencies Gear Up for Assam Polls 2026

All 25 nomination papers filed across the four Legislative Assembly constituencies of Udalguri district have been declared valid following scrutiny on Tuesday, according to the District Information and Public Relations Office (DIPRO).
Returning officers completed the process without rejecting a single nomination, clearing the field for what promises to be a keenly contested election across the district on April 9.
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Nine candidates have had their nominations validated in Bhergaon:
Swarnalata Chaliha — SUCI
Dipak Rajbongshi — Gana Suraksha Party
Sohan Gour — Ganawana Ganatantra
Maheswar Boro — BPF
Nerswn Boro — UPPL
Ansula Gwra Daimari — INC
Subrata Sheel — Independent
Binoy Kumar Basumatary — VPI
Prabhat Das Panika — JMM
The reserved Udalguri (ST) seat has four validated candidates. Two — Suren Daimari (INC) and Unike Basumatari (VPI) — filed on the final day, joining earlier filers Rihon Daimari (BPF) and Dipen Boro (UPPL).
Five nominations were validated in Mazbat:
Rabindra Basumatary — UPPL
Preeti Rekha Barla — Jay Bharat Party
Narayan Adhikari — INC
Ashok Goyary — VPI
Charan Boro — BPF
Seven candidates have been cleared to contest in Tangla:
Jitendra Chaliha — SUCI
Bikan Chandra Deka — BJP
Rohit Pariga — INC
Nagen Chandra Deka — Gana Suraksha Party
Jayanta Kumar Rabha — UPPL
Phulon Kachari — VPI
Biswadutta Tanti — Ganawana Ganatantra