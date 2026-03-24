Assam Polls See 818 Candidates File 1,391 Nominations Across 126 Seats

Guwahati: A total of 818 candidates has filed 1,391 nomination papers across the 126 constituencies in Assam.

Election officials have said that the compilation process is still underway and the figures may undergo minor changes after scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations.

With major political parties, regional outfits and independent candidates entering the fray in large numbers, the electoral battlefield in Assam is gradually taking shape as scrutiny of nomination papers begins.

Political activity remained high across the state during the nomination phase, with candidates from the BJP, Congress, AGP, AIUDF, AAP, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad and several smaller parties filing their papers in their respective constituencies.

Senior leaders, including ministers, former ministers and prominent opposition figures, have already entered the race, signalling the beginning of an intense campaign period across both urban and rural constituencies.

Election officials said that the final constituency-wise picture of candidate strength will become clear only after the scrutiny process is completed and candidates withdraw their nominations within the stipulated deadline.

Preliminary trends suggest that constituencies in major urban centres and politically sensitive regions are likely to witness a higher number of candidates, while some remote and less politically contested constituencies may see fewer candidates in the final list.

The final figures will determine which constituency has the highest number of candidates and which has the lowest in this election.

The scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled for March 24, after which candidates will have the option to withdraw their nominations until March 26, a crucial phase that will determine the final list of contesting candidates across Assam.

With polling slated for April 9 and counting of votes on May 4.