All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA) Demow unit burns effigies of PM and CM

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Activists of All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA), Demow regional committee, burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and State Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma at Hari Pora road in Demow on Monday, demanding ST status, increase in daily wages of tea labourers to Rs 551, and land pattas for tea labourers residing in tea estates. They shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, and BJP. Lalit Tanti, President of AASAA, Demow regional committee, told the media that if the government did not fulfil these demands before the Assembly polls, the BJP leaders would be barred from entering tea garden areas for election campaigning. In the programme, Bidyajit Masua, Secretary of AASAA, Demow regional committee, Junaki Pandav, President of AASAA, Sivasagar district committee, and leaders of AASAA, Demow regional committee, were present.

