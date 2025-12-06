All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA) Demow unit submits memorandum to SP

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA)'s Demow regional committee submitted a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Demow Co-District on December 4. The memorandum signed by Lalit Tanti, President, and Bidyajit Masua, In-Charge Secretary of AASAA's Demow regional committee, stated that cock fights and gambling events were being organized on Sundays in Demow and its surrounding tea garden areas. They alleged that domestic and foreign liquor were also being served at these events. AASAA has demanded the Demow police administration to conduct raids at these events and take legal action against those involved. A copy of the memorandum was also submitted to the OC of Demow police station, IC of Nitaipukhuri police outpost, and OC of Nemuguri police station on December 4.

