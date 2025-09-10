All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation (AABYSF) demands withdrawal of D-Voter tag

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: The All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation (AABYSF) staged a protest in Barpeta at Rabindra Kunj on Monday demanding the withdrawal of D-voter tag from the voter list of all Hindu Bengalis in Barpeta Road.

Barpeta District Federation President Sukumar Debnath said that if the problems of Hindu Bengalis were not resolved, a united stand would be taken against the BJP in the 2026 Assam Assembly poll.

Meanwhile, prominent educationist and social activist Pradeep Debnath participated in this protest programme. He told reporters, “For the past one month, we have seen Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma saying one thing during the day and another thing at night about Hindu Bengalis. We will not tolerate this insult from me now.”

