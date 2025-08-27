AABYSF reacts strongly to viral photo controversy involving EM Sanjit Tanti

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The controversy surrounding the circulation of an objectionable photo of BTR’s EM Sanjit Tanti continues to draw sharp reactions across the region. Adding to the development, the All Assam Bengali Youth Students’ Federation (AABYSF) expressed deep concern over the escalating situation. According to the federation, allegations have surfaced that a section of Sanjit Tanti’s supporters carried out an attack on the residence of the prime accused in the photo-viral case, Ratan Mandal. The organization condemned such retaliatory actions, stressing that the incident of circulating a secret photo, though highly disgraceful, can never be a justification for taking the law into one’s own hands.

Speaking to the media, Bapan Bonik, vice-president of the BTR unit of AABYSF, appealed to all concerned parties to maintain restraint and allow the law to take its due course. He further pointed out that unlawful acts in the name of retaliation only aggravate tensions and create an atmosphere of unrest.

The federation strongly criticized the reported incident of stone-pelting at Ratan Mandal’s residence. It warned that any harm caused in the future to the family members of Ratan Mandal would hold EM Sanjit Tanti morally as well as socially accountable.

By urging both supporters and opponents to refrain from violent measures, the federation reiterated its stand that justice must be pursued strictly within the framework of law.

