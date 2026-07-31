All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation distributes Flood Relief Materials in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation (AABYSF) central committee distributed relief materials to the flood-affected people of Demow's Lunpuria on Wednesday. A team led by Bijoy Chanda, President of the AABYSF central committee, distributed the relief materials. In the distribution programme, Ashok Nath, Assistant Secretary of the AABYSF central committee, Suvradeep Nandy, President of the AABYSF Tinsukia district committee, and Rabindra Ghosh, President of the AABYSF Sivasagar district committee, were present.

Also Read: Assam Floods: Punjab National Bank Contributes Rs 1.20 Crore to CM’s Relief Fund