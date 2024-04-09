All Assam Electricity Consumers Association (AAECA) conveners expressed vehement resentment over disruption of power supply

LAKHIMPUR: The All Assam Electricity Consumers Association (AAECA) conveners Ajay Acharya and Hillol Bhattacharya have expressed vehement resentment over the disruption of power supply in many parts of Assam due to breached electrical wires, broken poles under the impact of devastating storm. In a press statement, the conveners said, “Such situation arises every year due to the inaction on the part of the State Government and the Electricity Department. Under the Central Government’s RDSS scheme, all old electrical wires, poles and transformers were initially supposed to be replaced but the Government of Assam has acted irresponsibly in this regard while showing great urgency to install prepaid smart meters which are against the interests of the consumers.”

“At present, the old electrical wires and poles are in poor condition and they get broken under force of even a small storm. As consequence, the electricity supply is cut off and one village after another is plunged into darkness. At this situation, the electricity-powered small and medium industries and businesses suffer severe loss. The students also suffer difficulties in their studies, daily activities,” the conveners added in the statement. The All Assam Electricity Consumers Association has demanded that the APDCL authorities to take immediate steps to resolve the issues regarding the disruption of power supply in the affected areas.

