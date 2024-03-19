Nagaon: Vigilance & anti corruption team arrests APDCL employee Nanda Hazarika

NAGAON: Nanda Hazarika, an employee of APDCL Nagaon Division (II), was arrested from his Christianpatty residence by a team from vigilance and anti corruption, Guwahati while accepting bribe from a complainant.

The arrested employee allegedly demanded bribe from an e-rickshaw driver for connection of a commercial electric meter and unwilling to pay the demanded bribe, informed the sources. The complainant approached to the office of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Guwahati. Accordingly, a team from vigilance and anti-corruption laid a trap at his Christianpatty residence and finally got the breakthrough, sources added.

