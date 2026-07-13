All-Assam instrumental contest to celebrate Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary in Guwahati

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: As part of the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the leading cultural organisation Sanskritika Mirza will organise an all-Assam solo instrumental music competition based on the timeless compositions of the legendary music maestro.

The competition, themed “Tomar Geetar Hezar Srota”, will be held on July 26 at the auditorium of Brahmaputra Valley English Academy, Bongara, near Guwahati.

The event has been divided into two categories to encourage participation from different age groups — Category A (Junior Level) and Category B (Senior Level). In the junior category, the winner will receive a cash prize of Rs 9,000, while the second and third prize winners will be awarded Rs 6,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively. In the senior category, the first prize carries Rs 15,000, followed by Rs 10,000 for the second prize and Rs 5,000 for the third prize.

The organisers have set the entry fee at Rs 500 per participant.

Announcing the event, Kushal Mirza, noted musician and director of Sanskritika Mirza, said the competition aims to pay a befitting tribute to Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s enduring musical legacy while inspiring the younger generation to appreciate, preserve and carry forward the rich tradition of Bhupendra Sangeet.

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