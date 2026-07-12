Jalukbari Press Club felicitates Assam CM during visit to Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Kshetra

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A 12-member delegation of the Jalukbari Press Club on Saturday felicitated Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma during his visit to Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Kshetra in Jalukbari. The felicitation took place on the sidelines of the chief minister's official programme at the Samannay Kshetra. Members of the Jalukbari Press Club extended their greetings and wished the chief minister success in his future endeavours.

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