All Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad burns effigies of PM, HM, copies of Citizenship Amendment Act rules in Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: Following the notification of the Citizenship Amendment Act’s (CAA) rules on Monday, paving the way for the law’s implementation across the country, various anti-CAA organizations have rocked Lakhimpur district by staging massive protest programmes to oppose the contentious Act.

On Tuesday, the Lakhimpur district unit of All Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) initiated protest programme across the district including Dhaulpur, Narayanpur, Harmoti, Laluk, Bihpuria, Nowboicha, North Lakhimpur, Panigaon, Boginadi, Chaoldhowa, Ghilamora, Dhakuakhana etc. demanding the withdrawal of the Act.

In this context, all the regional units of the organization under the district committee burnt the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and copies of CAA rules. Led by president Manash Pratim Saikia and general secretary Bimala Prasad Das, the North Lakhimpur regional unit of the AJYCP demonstrated the protest programme at Lakhimpur Girls’ HS School Chariali of North Lakhimpur town. AJYCP central committee organizational secretary Pradip Sarmah, Lakhimpur district president Hiranya Dutta, vice-president Bubli Hazarika, general secretary Arun Gogoi, joint secretary Jyoti Das took part in the protest programme. During the demonstration, the protesters made it clear that the organization would never accept the contentious Act. They rent the air by shouting various slogans to slam governments at the Centre and in the State regarding the issue. The president and general secretary of the North Lakhimpur regional unit of the AJYCP declared that the organization would continue the anti-CAA stir in the upcoming days too. They criticized the BJP-led governments for practising politics in the name of religion and making it easier for Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Christian and Parsi foreigners from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, to get Indian citizenship.

