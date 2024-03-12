Lakhimpur: No closure or amalgamation of Panigaon Om Prakash Dinodia College, authority clarifies

LAKHIMPUR: The authority of the Panigaon Om Prakash Dinodia College of Lakhimpur district has expressed strong reaction over a news published and broadcast in several media, specifically in some news portals and social media platforms, that the college would be closed or merged or amalgamated. Regarding the news the college authority has made a clarification for the favour of the public through a statement sent to the media.

Through the statement, Principal of the college, Dr. Suresh Dutta said, “A news published and broadcast in several media, specifically in some news portals and social media platforms, that the Panigaon Om Praksh Dinodia (OPD) College of Lakhimpur district will be closed or merged or amalgamated has drawn our attention. It is observed that the issue has been causing confusion in the minds of the public. In this connection, we want to make it clear that on February 24, the Higher Education Department under the Government of Assam held a review meeting with 70 colleges, including ours, to take measures to increase the number of students in the colleges concerned. Nothing on the closure or merger of the colleges was discussed or directed. Panigaon OPD College with a good academic environment and facilities like Computer Education, Internet, Smart Library, Smart Class Rooms, Video Conferencing, Multigym, Indoor Stadium, Outdoor Stadium, Yoga Centre, Girls’ and Boy’s Hostel, Skill Development Centre, is at present a leading college in Assam.”

The press statement further said, “More than 90 per cent of the total students studying in the college, which imparts education in Arts Stream, are from poor families of the area. High drop out has always been a challenge for the college like ours as many promising students leave their degree courses halfway in search of employment in other States. The matter of optimism is that each and every teacher and employee of the college has been rendering serving with great dedication and conviction despite facing many problems.”

“We have been appealing to the government to introduce the Science Stream in the college which is located in a rural and remote area. Certificate Courses in Spoken English, Basic Computer Applications, Handloom and Tailoring and Vermi Composting- as well as Job Oriented Training under the Career Counseling Cell are also being offered by the college to the students. Through this rural college, the students have been getting the benefits of BA and MA Courses under KKHSOU and Dibrugarh University. Currently, new courses are planned to be introduced and measures are also being taken to increase the number of students in the college. Physical, financial and mental efforts and sacrifices of many people as well as the emotions and prestige of the people of the region are involved with the establishment of the college,” the statement added.

Under such circumstances, the principal of the college Dr. Suresh Dutta has urged the students, parents, along with those students who want to get admission in the college afresh, not to believe in the propaganda spread by ‘some selfish people’ that the college would be closed or merged with others.

Notably, State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu some days back also said that there would be no amalgamation or merger of colleges with low or poor enrolment.

Also Read: Lok Sabha election 2024: Rate fixation and EVM replacement protocol meet held in Bongaigaon District

Also Watch: