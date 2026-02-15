Union Minister Raksha Nikhil Khadse reviews central schemes in Hojai

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, visited Hojai district on Saturday on instructions from the Prime Minister's Office.

She attended a key review meeting at the District Commissioner's office hall, chaired by District Commissioner Bidyut Bikash Bhagwati. During the meeting, Minister Khadse reviewed the progress of various central government schemes in the district. She expressed satisfaction with their implementation and thanked the district administration and departments for their efficiency and hard work.

The minister also highlighted issues in MSME schemes and difficulties faced by beneficiaries in securing bank loans, promising to communicate these concerns to the Prime Minister's Office and relevant ministries for prompt resolution. She further stated that the February 1, 2026, budget is beneficial for the Northeast, particularly Assam, with an allocation of Rs 49,725 crore for the state's overall development.

All district department officers were present and delivered detailed PowerPoint presentations on the status, progress, future plans, and challenges of their respective schemes.

After the meeting, Minister Khadse visited the new Lamding Mini Stadium, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (Lumding), and houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural).

