All Assam Minorities Students’ Union Submits Memorandum to SP of Hojai District

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: All Assam Minorities Students’ Union (AAMSU) Hojai District Committee has submitted a memorandum to Superintendent of Police, Hojai District, Shankardev Nagar, Hojai, on Saturday regarding the recent incidents of sexual harassment and molestation of minor girls in Hojai town and different places in the state. In the memorandum, they have stated that a teacher named Biswajit Das, along with another accused, allegedly committed a heinous crime against a minor girl and took video footage of the same. The accused has been arrested, they added. As per the memo, Hojai district is an educational hub in the northeastern region, and thousands of students, including girls, come from various parts of Assam to study here. Many students, especially girls, travel alone in the early morning and also in the evening to attend coaching classes or tuition centres, making them vulnerable to eve-teasing, harassment, and other forms of violence. AAMSU, via this memorandum, has raised various issues: The accused, Biswajit Das, and his accomplices should be sent to jail, and a speedy investigation should be conducted by filing a charge sheet at the earliest and ensuring a custodial trial. Secondly, it should be ensured that the accused is sentenced to death by the court; as such, no loopholes should be kept.

A list of all coaching centres and tuition classes in Hojai town should be prepared, and police patrolling should be arranged in those areas.

Ensure the safety and security of all girl students in PG hostels and colleges in Hojai and other areas. All private educational institutions should have female security guards. Rowdy elements and eveteasers should be strictly punished, and their gatherings near schools and colleges should be banned. CC TV cameras should be installed in all private schools, colleges, PG hostels, and coaching centres.

School buses should also have CCTVs installed.

Teachers should not be allowed to take private tuition of their own students. All private educational institutions should have a female coordinator for girl students. Police verification should be made mandatory for all e-rickshaw drivers, motor drivers, and people coming from outside to live in Hojai district. At last, they have added that the All Assam Minority Students’ Union’s (AAMSU) Hojai District Committee demands that necessary steps be taken to ensure the safety and security of students, especially girl students, in Hojai district.

